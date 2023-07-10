Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

