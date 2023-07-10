Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Generac by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Generac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Generac by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.73.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $136.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

