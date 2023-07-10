Merit Financial Group LLC Has $312,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

