Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

