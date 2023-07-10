Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $337.22 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

