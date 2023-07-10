Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Optas LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,705,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $491,790,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.30 and a 200-day moving average of $283.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.