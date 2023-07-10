Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 6,630 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

