Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,690 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VZ opened at $35.90 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

