Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

