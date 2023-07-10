nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

