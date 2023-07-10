NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 14.9% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

