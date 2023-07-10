NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.