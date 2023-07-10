NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.