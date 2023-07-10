NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

