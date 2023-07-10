NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $425.03 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

