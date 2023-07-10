NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

