NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

