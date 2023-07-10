NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

