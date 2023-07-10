NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $425.03 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

