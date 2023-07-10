O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $934.47 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $647.54 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $929.12 and its 200-day moving average is $870.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

