PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Cut by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

