Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

