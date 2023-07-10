Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.