Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

GOOG opened at $120.14 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

