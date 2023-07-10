Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,991 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 82,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $24,429,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 621,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

