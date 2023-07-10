Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.