Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 975.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $776.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $707.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $795.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.