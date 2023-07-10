Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $364.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $383.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

