Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3,190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $365.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.