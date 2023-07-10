Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 363.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.1 %
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.84%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
