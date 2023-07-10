Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

JAZZ stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

