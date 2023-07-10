Peoples Bank OH Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $302.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

