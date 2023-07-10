Peoples Bank OH Sells 453 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1 %

PG stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

