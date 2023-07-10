PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

