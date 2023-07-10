Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,103 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 186,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

