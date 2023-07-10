Raymond James & Associates Has $6 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seagen were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $191.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

