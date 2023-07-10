Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

