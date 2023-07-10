Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

