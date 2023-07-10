Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

