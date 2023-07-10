Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

ABBV opened at $135.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.