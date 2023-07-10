Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 132 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

