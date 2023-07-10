Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

UNH stock opened at $461.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.95 and its 200 day moving average is $487.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.