RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

