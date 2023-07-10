Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

