Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.58 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

