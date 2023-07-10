Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

