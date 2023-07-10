Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $191.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day moving average is $177.04. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

