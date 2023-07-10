Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $319,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

