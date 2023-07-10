Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 99 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

