Semus Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $276.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

